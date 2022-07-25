City of Richland appoints new Deputy City Manager

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland named Joseph Schiessl as new Deputy City Manager, reporting to City Manager Jon Amundson. Schiessl has worked for the city since 2000 in various positions, including Redevelopment Specialist and Director of Parks & Public Facilities.
He got his Bachelor of Science in Environment Science and Regional Planning from Washington State University, then his Masters of Urban and Regional Planning from Eastern Washington University. Since then, he has spent a long time living in Richland.
Candidates from across the country were considered for the position, with four final contenders interviewed. Schiessl was chosen and will begin his new role July 25. The city will soon begin searching for a replacement for his current position.
“I am pleased to have Joe transition into this role within the City,” said Amundson. “He is extremely knowledgeable about our organization as well as the Richland community and his vision aligns with the goals of this position.”
As Deputy City Manager, he will develop new programs, participate in City budget administration and occasionally represent the City Manager.
