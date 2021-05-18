City of Richland employees that are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask

RICHLAND, WA - All City of Richland employees who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face covering in Richland facilities or while conducting Richland business, effective May 17, 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released updated masking guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. On May 13, 2021, Governor Inslee stated that WA state would follow CDC guidance regarding masking.
Employees who have been fully vaccinated (two weeks after receiving either both Pfizer or Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot) are no longer required to wear a face covering in Richland facilities or while conducting Richland business; however, they must continue to adhere to the specific guidelines posted at every business or private property.
Those not fully vaccinated will be expected to continue to follow the internal face-covering policy and wear their face-covering in all common areas, and if working less than six feet from another individual.
Although vaccinations are not required for employees, they are highly encouraged. There have been two on-site vaccination clinics for employees.
First Responders and Public Safety Staff responding to a scene will remain situationally aware and wear a face-covering when appropriate.