RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland will not have internet service for up to 12 hours due to a damaged fiber connection. This happened when fiber was inadvertently cut during construction on a private development project in Richland's Central Business District.
Crews are working to replace the vault and fiber that was damaged as soon as possible.
During the outage, the City will be unable to process credit or debit card transactions. Cash or check payments for can be processed, or alternate payment arrangements can be made by calling Customer Service at 942-1104.