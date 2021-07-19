City of Richland is Shutting Off the Light at Bradley Blvd on George Washington Way

RICHLAND, WA - Bradley Boulevard and Falley Street will be closed at George Washington Way July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There will be maintenance done on the traffic signal so the signal will be completely off during this time.
People driving through George Washington Way near Roaster’s Coffee will be required to stop at the turned off signal.
Readers boards will be set up to help direct traffic from Bradley traffic to Comstock Street.
Detour signing will also be in place on Falley Street directing traffic to other routes.
For any questions, please call the Public Works Department, (509) 942-7500.