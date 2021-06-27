City of Richland Offers Places To Cool Down

RICHLAND, WA-
With extremely high temperatures forecasted for the coming week, the City of Richland reminds citizens that three facilities are open to the public. Citizens can access these locations during business hours to cool down in the air conditioned facilities. Social distancing will be encouraged and citizens who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to mask up. Locations and hours of operation are as follows:
Richland Community Center
500 Amon Park Drive
Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive
Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Thursday
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Richland City Hall
625 Swift Blvd.
Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
In addition, George Prout Pool and Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad are open. Locations and hours of operation are as follows:
George Prout Pool
1005 Swift Blvd.
Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation
Lap Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Open swim sessions:
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Note: As some times are reserved for lessons and classes. Visit https://www.richlandparksandrec.com/programs-events/aquatics/fees-and-schedule for the open swim schedules and fees.
Also, please be aware that the pool is currently operating at 50% capacity. Space is based on a first come, first serve basis.
Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad
350 Keene Rd.
Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation
Monday – Sunday
9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Visit www.ci.richland.wa.us for more information.