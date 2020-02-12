RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is looking for a variety of food and beverage concessionaires to operate in their parks system.
Richland has several parks with on-site concession buildings ready to operate.
Interested concessionaires, vendors, or food trucks can apply by the end of the business day on February 18. Applicants can choose their park, including but not limited to:
- Badger Mountain Park
- Columbia Point Marina Park
- Columbia Playfields
- George Prout Pool
- Horn Rapids Athletic Complex
- Howard Amon Park
- John Dam Plaza
- Leslie Groves Park
A panel will review the qualified applications and score according to the instructions to choose the best candidate for each location.
For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/parkconcessionaire.