WALLA WALLA, WA — In order to provide better service to customers, the City of Walla Walla is adjusting the availability of the Sudbury Landfill to the public. Our goal is to maintain a balance between these factors:

· The state of Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions on business operations

· Service to local residents

· The health and safety of Landfill operators and customers

Effective immediately, we will provide Landfill access for essential businesses and local and state government entities from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Examples of essential business include contractors operating in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay home. Stay healthy.” order, as well as the Washington State Penitentiary and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously announced, access for the general public will only be available from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays. We request that customers limit disposal to essential items relating to health and safety, and to practice proper physical distancing while at the Landfill.

Customers who have an item they believe should be considered essential or urgent for disposal should call the Landfill in advance to confirm access. Landfill staff can be reached by phone at 509-527-4591 during operating hours.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as we take these measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and help to preserve the health of customers and employees. We thank the public for their understanding in this time of uncertainty for all.