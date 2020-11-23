City of Walla Walla awarded $2.5 million grant for the Poplar/Alder project

WALLA WALLA, WA — The city of Walla Walla recently received notice of a grant award in the amount of $2,554,000 from the state of Washington’s Transportation Improvement Board for the Poplar Street/Alder Street — South Colville Street to Howard Street project.
This project will convert Poplar to two through lanes with a center turn lane, and bicycle lanes on both sides. In addition, the existing traffic signals at the Alder/Park Street, Alder/Palouse Street and Poplar/Palouse intersections will be replaced with roundabouts. Enhanced pedestrian crossings with curb extensions will be added at the Poplar/Colville and Alder/Howard intersections. New street lighting will also be installed for improved visibility.
“We have been successful in obtaining this grant due to the Poplar Street Corridor Study completed in 2018-2019. This study, approved by the public and adopted by our City Council, resulted in grant success by focusing on significant safety improvements and optimizing traffic flow in this corridor,” said Monte Puymon, transportation engineer for the city of Walla Walla.
A start date for the project has not been identified. The current total cost is estimated at $6,654,000. Funding sources are as follows:
- $2,554,000 – Transportation Improvement Board grant · $1,836,000 – Transportation Benefit District (TBD) · $999,000 – Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program (IRRP)
- $675,000 – Water
- $325,000 – Real Estate Excise Tax (REET)
- $165,000 – Wastewater
- $100,000 – Stormwater
More information about the project is available on the TIB’s website.