City of Walla Walla awards small-business assistance grants to 220 businesses

WALLA WALLA, WA – The city of Walla Walla is pleased to announce small-business assistance grants will be awarded to 220 businesses.
City officials allocated $250,000 for these grants from the city’s second round of CARES funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Grant requests from eligible businesses totaled $1.8 million, showing the need within our community for assistance. The city’s goal is to provide funding to as many businesses as possible, using a fair and consistent approach. While the awards are in smaller amounts, officials were able to provide a grant to every eligible applicant from the $250,000 available. A list of award recipients is available on the city website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=4650.
Congratulations to our grant award recipients!