WALLA WALLA, Wash. -

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Walla Walla closed part of First Ave. adding tables and chairs to help the community stay together.

With the success of the plaza, and ARPA funding, the city has decided to make the plaza permanent.

Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager for Walla Walla, tells us the city is excited for the new project.

The plans include closing the street down and adding features that represent the Walla Walla Valley's history.

"We've been working with Tamastslikt Museum and incorporating some of the elements of the Cayuse, Wala Wala and Umatilla people we learned through sort of studying first avenue plaza this was a historic gathering spot and so we're incorporating some of those elements into the plaza," says Elizabeth.

The name will be changed to Walawala Plaza and is set to recreate Mill Creek where the Walawala, Cayuse and Umatilla people used to meet.

The goal? Share the history of Walla Walla with the community and its visitors.

When the city was awarded the money, the first thought was to make the plaza permanent and people in the community agreed.

Current plans for the plaza show a river made of pavers to resemble the creek. Plants original to the valley. Plaques telling the story and much more.

Elizabeth tells me the city plans to break ground in October of 2022, hoping for an opening in April of 2023.