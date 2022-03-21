City of Walla Walla names new police chief

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The city of Walla Walla has named Chris Buttice as their newest police chief. Buttice was reportedly the top candidate on multiple levels of assessment, including experience, leadership and character.
The final decision was guided by Walla Walla residents’ feedback and the critical analysis of three interview panels. City panels were held with residents, police, and professionals and city directors.
Current Police Chief Scott Bieber will retire on April 30. Buttice will begin as chief on May 1.
“The city acknowledges and thanks the residents and interview panel members who participated in the selection process and helped guide our city to the best decision,” said Nabiel Shawa, city manager. “Please join me today in congratulating the next great Walla Walla chief of police, Chief Buttice!”
