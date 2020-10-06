City of Walla Walla offering grants to local small-business owners

WALLA WALLA, WA - With the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars allocated to the city of Walla Walla from the state of Washington, the city will distribute $250,000 in assistance grants to Walla Walla small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
These grants are separate from the Port of Walla Walla’s recent Working Washington Small Business Grants 2.0 and an upcoming round of grants funded by Walla Walla County.
The maximum grant award is $10,000, and the criteria for eligibility is broad so the funds can benefit the maximum number of businesses. Interested applicants must meet these qualifications to be eligible for a grant:
- 0-50 employees
- Located within the city limits of Walla Walla
Businesses that meet these qualifications are invited to use an online form to apply to be considered for a grant. The application forms are available in:
- English at http://wallawallawa.gov/grants
- Spanish at http://wallawallawa.gov/becas
The application window opens at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. The applications will be reviewed by the city’s Finance Committee and representatives from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. The city’s goal is to announce the grant recipients via a grant award letter no later than the week of Oct. 26.
Business owners with questions may contact Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain at 509-527-4540 or echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov.