City of Walla Walla postpones July 4 fireworks display due to risk of fire

WALLA WALLA, WA — The City of Walla Walla is officially announcing the July 4 fireworks display will be postponed until an as-yet-unknown later date.
Tuesday, the Walla Walla City Council did not express objection to the proposal of city officials to postpone the city’s July 4 fireworks display because of the current extreme heat and dry conditions.
The Council voted to approve an ordinance that authorizes the city manager to prohibit the discharge of any or all fireworks within city limits.
Pursuant to RCW 70.77.250(4), the ordinance will take effect in one year, on June 29, 2022, but may take effect sooner if the RCW is subsequently amended to allow for an earlier effective date.
Although the ignition of certain types of fireworks is currently allowed in Walla Walla city limits, the Walla Walla Fire Department is urging area residents to follow the city’s example and not set off fireworks this Independence Day holiday because of the increased fire risk.
“Sparks and flames from fireworks can easily be carried to flammable materials and start fires that endanger people, pets and property, and spread area firefighting resources dangerously thin,” said WWFD Chief Bob Yancey. “Our firefighters would like to thank area residents for doing what it takes to help keep our Valley safe.”
For information on what types of fireworks are permitted and prohibited within Walla Walla city limits and Walla Walla County, visit wallawallawa.gov/fireworks.