WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla is looking for local art to display in council chambers.
A jury will select pieces to be displayed for one year.
Artists must be at least 18 years old and currently living in Walla Walla County.
Each artist may submit up to three pieces of art.
Submissions can be any media, oils, acrylics, photography, and mixed media.
Pieces cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. Pieces must also be able to be hung with a cable on a picture rail.
Artists are asked to submit exact dimensions when submitting art pieces.
Submissions are due by October 31, 2023. Pieces will be reviewed in November of 2023. Installations will likely happen in January and February of 2024.
To submit pieces fill out this form and email it to the Support Services Office at Rqwinn@wallawallawa.gov
