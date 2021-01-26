WALLA WALLA, WA — The city of Walla Walla is seeking public input on the potential removal of the bridges over Mill Creek at Fifth and Sixth avenues, as well as the rebuilding of the bridge at Fourth Avenue.
Public input is also being sought on the option of replacing the Sixth Avenue bridge with a pedestrian bridge.
Beginning Thursday, Jan. 28, a virtual open house with an informative video about the projects will be posted on the city’s website, available in English at wallawallawa.gov/millcreekbridges and in Spanish at wallawallawa.gov/millcreekpuentes.
After watching the video, viewers will be asked to take a short survey, which will be available through Feb. 4. The survey results will be presented at the Feb. 8 City Council Work Session. Depending on feedback from the survey and the discussion with Council, the city hopes to apply for grant funding for the projects by Feb. 19.
Questions regarding these bridges may be directed to the city’s Engineering Division at 509-527-4537.