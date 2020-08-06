WAPATO, WA - City of Wapato decided to temporarily close Noah's Ark Shelter due to a progression of events.

Wapato Chief of Police Statement:

On August 4, 2020, the City moved to temporarily close the shelter at 117 East 2nd St, known as Noah’s Ark, due to a progression of events that have brought great concern.

As of Tuesday, there have been 166 calls for service to Noah’s Ark requiring responses from police, fire, medical aid, Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and The Yakima County Sheriff’s office since January 1, 2020. Among those calls were a serious assault involving one subject attacking two others with a meat cleaver that took place on April 17, 2020, (20W0644), a shooting inside the facility on June 20, 2020, (20W1003) involving the firing of a sawed-off shotgun underneath a table, sending one man to the hospital for treatment, and lastly an assault in the early morning of August 4, 2020, (20W1277), with another victim being transported to a hospital for treatment.

These incidents are not the basis for the closing, but do focus the need for a rapid and positive change to the functions of this facility to ensure the safety of its occupants as well as the safety of its employees.The City had met with Noah’s Ark personnel earlier this year to address the concerns over the excessive use of City resources responding to the facility. There were assurances that plans were being made to address the concerns, with the inclusion of possibly closing the facility for a short time to facilitate the changes, however, no timeline was established.

In early July 2020, it was seen that more needed to be done, and Noah’s Ark was advised the City was moving forward with abatement of the facility based on Wapato City Codes. Correspondence has been exchanged with most items in agreement for change, yet no timetable had been established. The assault on August 4th brought to focus the need for changes to occur at the facility. It is clearly established the City is fully aware that criminal activity is taking place in and around the facility and that individuals, both inside and out, to include employees are continuing to be in danger.

If the City failed to take action, it could be held liable should another significant incident occur. Therefore, the City did move forward with a Summary Abatement, as outlined in Wapato City Code 8.24.090, which states: Whenever any condition on or use of property causes or constitutes or reasonably appears to cause or constitute an imminent or immediate danger to the health or safety of the public or a significant portion thereof, the enforcement officer shall have the authority to summarily and without notice abate the same.

Again, the City is hoping Noah’s Ark is able to use this time to make the needed changes to open their facility safely and securely.

Wapato Chief of Police

Nolan Wentz