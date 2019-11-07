YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima, in recognition of Veterans Day, has established an initiative to devote a moment of silence for honoring veterans at the beginning of the 11th hour each November 11th from now on.

On November 5th, 2019, Yakima City Mayor Kathy Coffey proclaimed that November 11th, 2019,and on each November 11th thereafter, the citizens of Yakima at the beginning of the 11th hour pause in their activities and cease talking for a period of one (1) minute, as a means of honoring all veterans.

The Yakima Rotary Club is leading this initiative and hope that local schools, churches and public buildings will ring bells and make accountments to adjust their schedules for a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. on Monday the 11th day of November.