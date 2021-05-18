City of Yakima Franklin Pool to open June 10th

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima Franklin Pool will open to the public on Thursday, June 10th.
Franklin Pool, located at 2102 Tieton Drive, will be open seven days a week through Friday, August 20th.
“It is so exciting to be able open Franklin Pool,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “We can’t wait to welcome the public back to the pool.”
Capacity at Franklin Pool will be limited to 50 percent, about 200 swimmers, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Franklin Pool will offer recreational swim sessions Monday through Friday from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, one recreational swimming session will be offered from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Admission for recreational swim sessions costs $2.00 for youth (under 18 years old), $4.00 for adults, and $2.25 for Honored Citizens (62 or older, a Yakima Transit Honored Citizen, State of Washington Handicapped Parking Placard holder, SSI Disabled, or active member of the military). A family (two adults and up to four children) will pay just $13.00.
Special pricing is also available for three-month passes and 10-visit punch cards.
Lap swimming and water walking sessions at Franklin Pool will be offered Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The admission price for lap swimming and water walking sessions is the same as it is for recreational swimming sessions.
Swimming lessons will also be offered at Franklin Pool this summer. Click on the following link and look at page 5 of the Yakima Parks & Recreation 2021 Summer Program Guide to learn details about swimming lessons at Franklin Pool – 2021-YPR-Summer.pdf (yakimaparks.com)
To close out the 2021 summer season, Franklin Pool will host its 14th Annual Paws in the Pool event on Sunday, August 22nd, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Dogs and their owners will get to enjoy the pool on the last day of the season just as they have for the past decade. Paws in the Pool admission is free for dogs, but owners pay normal admission fees.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics/ or call 575-6035 for more information.
Franklin Pool was closed all of 2020 due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.