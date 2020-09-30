City of Yakima Harman Center Plans October Events

YAKIMA, WA - The community is invited to participate in a number of free activities at the City of Yakima Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Avenue, during the month of October. All will follow social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.

Events include:

Hands-Off Halloween Express – Friday, October 30 th , from 6:00 to 8:00 pm

All ages are welcome to join in the fun the night before Halloween. Drive through the Harman Center parking lot for a no-contact handout of Halloween treats. Each treat station will be decorated, and participants are encouraged to dress up for the event. Contact Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards at 576-6402 or Leslie.Richards@yakimawa.gov to help sponsor or donate treats for Hands-Off Halloween Express.

The Yakima Health District has approved the event, which includes the following protocols due to COVID-19:

At the beginning of the route, a staff/volunteer will ask how many adults and children are in each vehicle. That number will be written on a piece of paper and taped to the vehicle side window to show stations number of participants as well as radioed ahead to alert all stations how many items to have ready for the vehicle to pick up.

There will be Halloween stations set up for participants to pick up no-contact goodie bags or candy from each station, similar to how libraries conduct curbside pickups.

Gloves and masks will be worn by all staff and sponsors involved with the event.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each station.

Boomerstock – Saturday, October 10 th , from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Music begins at 6:00 pm

Music from the 1960s and 1970s will be featured during the event at Gailleon Park, located behind the Harman Center parking lot. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks. The public is invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Pumpkin Carving Photo Contest – Deadline to submit entries is Sunday, October 25 th .

Submit your photo entries at https://yakimaparks.com/pumpkin-carving-photo-contest/

Halloween Costume Photo Contest – Deadline to submit entries is Sunday, November 1 st .

Submit your photo entries at https://yakimaparks.com/halloween-costume-photo-contest/

Card and table games – 12:00 to 2:00 pm each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday outside.

Call the Harman Center at 575-6166 or visit the Center’s Facebook page for game schedules.

Visit https://yakimaparks.com/senior-center/ for more about the Harman Center.

City of Yakima facilities such as the Harman Center continue to be closed to the public due to restrictions related to Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased-in Safe Start program. The City continues to provide services and virtual recreation programs.