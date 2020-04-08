YAKIMA, WA - During its regular meeting last night, Tuesday, the Yakima City Council extended an emergency declaration due to COVID-19. The Council’s action extends the declaration through Thursday, May 7th.
Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, which took effect immediately. Under state law, the full Council needed to ratify the declaration in order for it to remain in effect long term. The Council did so unanimously during a special meeting held March 13th. That initial declaration was scheduled to end this Sunday, April 12th.
The Council’s action last night follows a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee that has been extended through Monday, May 4th.
All City buildings are closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The City continues to provide all normal services to the community.