YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima Fisher Park Golf Course will open for play on Tuesday, May 5th in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift some COVID-19 restrictions on golfing, hunting and fishing.

“First and foremost, the safety of our customers and staff is our highest priority. We will be implementing and strictly enforcing additional measures and precautions, as recommended by the CDC, throughout the course,” said Recreation Supervisor Tami Andringa. “We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.”

Visit https://yakimaparks.com/parks/fisher-park-golf-course/ to see the complete list of precautions required for the May 5th opening. Some of the precautions include:

Golfers should bring their own hand sanitizer or antibacterial wipes and use them throughout their round and after completing their round.

To minimize exposure to staff, the clubhouse will be closed entirely for all services and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided to all golf course staff.

All golfers must prepay their tee time online at https://yakimaparks.com/ and show paper or electronic receipt at check-in window. Pre-payment of tee times will be available beginning Monday night, May 4 th .

A 6-foot separation must be observed at all times.

Twosomes will only be allowed at this time. However, if all golfers are from the same household they will be able to golf together up to a maximum of four golfers.

Rental clubs, pull carts and motorized golf carts will not be available.

Players must not touch the flagstick and must leave the pin in place at all times.

Fisher Park golf, located at 823 S. 40th Ave., was originally scheduled to open March 27th. The opening was delayed due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Yakima Parks and Recreation reminds the public that playground equipment at City parks are not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City previously closed the Harman Center, Lions Pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, the dog park at Randall Park and all Parks and Recreation programs due to the virus.

Call 575-6075 for more about the City’s Fisher Park Golf Course.