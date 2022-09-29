City of Yakima offers leaf disposal

YAKIMA, WASH. -
The city of Yakima’s Refuse Division is offering yard waste collection for $19.10 per month, through November 30.
According to the city of Yakima, they will provide residents with a 96-gallon cart for leaves and yard debris. The leaves must be placed unbagged in the cart.
Yakima city code forbids blowing or depositing leaves and yard debris into city streets.
“The biggest problem is if the leaves are out there and it rains, eventually they’ll get into the gutters and plug the storm drains,” says Acting Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall. “That means when we do get a snowmelt or heavy rain then we’ll have flooding in the streets. It can lead to a pretty big mess.”
The city says the cart will be picked up during regularly scheduled refuse collection time.
Call (509) 575-6005 or visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/refuse for more information about leaf removal services.
