YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima has received the Certificate of Achievement in Performance Management from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

This is the first time the City has received the certificate. Yakima is one of only 3 Washington cities to have been recognized for this achievement to date.

“The ICMA awards certificates each year to recognize programs that instill a culture of performance management, pursue comparative analysis and data-informed decision-making, and promote openness, accountability, and transparency,” said Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff. “The City is pleased to receive this honor from ICMA in recognition of our continued pursuit of excellence in local government.”

Certificates are based on established criteria. Recipients collect and verify data to ensure reliability, train staff in performance measurement, and report data to the public through budgets, newsletters, and information provided to elected officials.

The ICMA began the awards program in 2002 and recognizes approximately 60 local governments each year.

The awards are part of ICMA’s efforts to advance the practice of professional local government management. It recognizes the efforts of local government staff to maintain a focus on data-driven management even in the face of ongoing pandemic conditions.

“Performance management is a bedrock principle of professional local government management,” said ICMA Executive Director Marc A. Ott. “By recognizing these leaders, ICMA hopes to encourage others to make a commitment to collect and analyze data, report it transparently, and use it to continuously engage their communities and improve their organizations.”

Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/ for more about the City of Yakima and its response to COVID-19.

Click https://icma.org/ for more about ICMA