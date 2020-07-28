YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima is seeking the community’s input on housing needs through a survey in English and Spanish.

The City received a $100,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to develop a Housing Action Plan (HAP). The survey will assist the City in creating the plan.

“Help us develop a great plan by telling us about your housing needs,” said Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun. “This plan will support and encourage new housing production for more housing choices and to address local housing needs.”

Click https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YakimaEng for the survey in English.

Click https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/YakimaSpan for the survey in Spanish.

Learn more about the HAP at https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/planning/hap/

Work to develop the HAP will take place throughout 2020 and early 2021. It will consider the housing needs of current residents and workforce, as well as projected future population growth.

There are four primary areas of focus: