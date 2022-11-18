YAKIMA, Wash.-
The holidays are here and the Yakima City tree is almost here too! On Tuesday, November 22nd, the city is expecting the arrival of the tree.
The Downtown Associations of Yakima (DAY) crew is partnering with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane to secure the tree provided by a Yakima area resident.
The tree will be moved to the Millennium Plaza and placed into the ground on Tuesday. It's expected to arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
The arrival is not expected to have impacts on traffic. However, parking spaces throughout the Millennium Plaza on 3rd St will be closed to accommodate to the tree installation.
The tree is about 30 feet tall it's properly installed. Transportation plans for the tree can change depending on the weather conditions and equipment used.
As of now, official tree lighting plans are scheduled for December 4 after Downtown Yakima's annual Holiday Lighted Parade.
DAY volunteers will help hang lights on the tree at the Plaza before the parade and lighting ceremony.
