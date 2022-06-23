City of Yakima wants you to keep in mind your pets safety this summer

YAKIMA, Wash. -

Summer is officially here with the weather beginning to warm up.

Summer temps in Eastern Washington usually climb into the 100s on the hottest days and our cooler days hang around the mid to low 80s.

High temperatures means you can't leave your children or pets in the car during the day.

The City of Yakima says when temps are 85 degrees outside, a car can reach temps of 100 degrees in just seven minutes.

The City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office reminds the community that those who leave their pets in a vehicle in dangerous temperatures are subject to a $500 fine per pet.

Other tips to keep your pets safe during hot weather include:

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

Know symptoms of overheating in pets. These include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.

When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly. Sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.

If a pet is overheated, the goal is to cool down the animal’s core body temperature gradually. The animal needs to be drenched in water but not in ice or cold water, which may make the animal go into shock.

The City of Yakima's website has more information to contact animal control services in case someone leaves a pet locked inside their car.

ASPCA also has hot weather safety tips for your pets during summer weather.