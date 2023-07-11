ZILLAH, Wash.- On July 3rd 2023 the Zillah City Council adopted a resolution to support Proposition No. 1,
Proposition No. 1 seeks to establish a Public Hospital District that will provide improved healthcare access and essential medical services to residents of Zillah.
“Proposition No. 1 is not taxing anyone; it is simply asking do we as residents of this area agree that we should establish a hospital district and develop a plan to address healthcare needs in our community?" said Councilmember Janice Gonzales "Then we would determine how much those services will cost and how to pay for them, which all come back to the voters to decide."
This resolution will be on the August Primary ballot.
