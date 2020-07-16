YAKIMA, WA - Restaurant owners in the city of Yakima have a tool to help them with guidelines for re-opening under Yakima County’s modified Phase 1 status in the state’s Safe Start program.
Under the modified Phase 1, restaurants are able to offer limited outdoor seating for customers.
The City of Yakima Planning Division launched a web page with re-opening guidelines at https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/planning/restaurant-guidelines/
It includes information for restaurants in the city who currently do not have designated outside seating areas and desire to include temporary outside seating within their private parking lot or other area on-site.
All City buildings remain closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The City continues to provide services to the community.
Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/online-city-services/ for options to connect with City departments online and by phone.
Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/covid19/ for information on the City’s response to the pandemic, as well as helpful precautions and links related to COVID-19 and the community’s response.