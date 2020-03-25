PASCO, WA - In accordance with Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order to limit groups of people, and in the City's duty to protect and promote the safety of the community, the City of Pasco has now closed playground equipment and structures in all City parks and open space areas.
The parks themselves are not closed, and the community can enjoy the outdoors in groups of less than ten people with proper social distancing measures taken into account.
The City asks residents to please respect the boundaries put up by caution tape, and stay healthy and safe. This closure will last the duration of the Governor's order.
The City of Pasco strives to continue improving the quality of community life in Pasco.