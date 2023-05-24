Pasco Farmer's Market

PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco will take over management of the Pasco Farmers Market and Pasco Specialty Kitchen on June 1.

The strategic move was a joint decision by the Downtown Pasco Development Association (DPDA) and the City of Pasco with operations of the market and kitchen expected to continue as usual, according to a City of Pasco press release.

"We are positive that the City of Pasco is well-equipped to manage these community treasures, allowing both the DPDA board and City Council to strategize a robust plan for the future," said Kylie Grimes, DPDA Board Chair.

The Farmers Market and nearby Specialty Kitchen provide a space for local food growers and businesses and management by the city will allow for community involvement, upkeep, and resource management according to today's press release.