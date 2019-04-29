PASCO, WA - Zahra Roach of Pasco announced Monday, April 29 that she will be running for Pasco City Council's at large seat, currently occupied by Mayor Matt Watkins. Roach is a community leader with a history of serving Pasco and the Tri-Cities.

After completing her Masters in Teaching, Roach taught in the Pasco School District for five years, before starting her family. Zahra and her husband are residents of Pasco for over 30 years, raising their three energetic children here. Roach is currently the Chair of the Planning Commission where she has served the City of Pasco and its residents for 8 years. She also serves the parents & children of Eastern Washington as an Executive Board member for the Children's Developmental Center, the lead agency that provides children from birth to preschool age therapies for developmental delays.

Roach is excited at the possibility of serving Pasco in this new capacity. She says “Pasco is my home and I'm very proud to live here. I'm running because I want to give my time and talent to the place I love and to others who also consider it their home. I will use my knowledge as a member of the Planning Commission to help Pasco develop business growth that will welcome more commercial and industrial investment. Pasco is rapidly changing and we need new voices to help guide its growth and reach its full potential. If elected, I will continue the culture of collaboration this council has created. Pasco is emerging as an innovative leader in the Tri Cities and I want to continue that leadership style. With this in mind, I respectfully ask for your vote. Please feel free to email me, attend one of my events, and view my social media page for more information. With all of this in mind, I respectfully ask for your vote.”