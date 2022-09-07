#11. Batman: The Animated Series

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

In honor of Batman day on Saturday, September, 17th, the Cinemark Grand Cinema in Walla Walla will be showing three classic Batman films.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) will be shown at 2:15pm.

Batman (1989) plays at 4:30 pm.

Batman Returns (1992) airs at 7:25 pm.

Tickets are on sale now.