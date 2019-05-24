Classic car auction named after local man

PASCO, WA - 71 classic cars are about to go up for sale in an auction named after local man this weekend.

For the owners Jake and Josh of Musser Bros. Truck and Auto Auction, this Saturday's auction is more special than most.

The auction is newly named: the Bob Carter Memorial Northwest Classic Car Auction. The name was inspired by a friend of theirs... Bob Carter, who passed away just over a week ago. Carter's passion was rebuilding classic cars which connected him to the Musser brothers.

Jake Musser, co-owner, said just before Carter died he finished a car that has never been sold to the public, and it will be on the market for the first time - tomorrow.

"What Bob really bought into was the auction method of selling the car and getting it out there on a national scale and really having somebody locally that can represent it well for him and do it justice and honor him," Musser said.

Carter's 1951 Mercury will be part of the dozens of classics on sale, almost all of them from Central Washington. Musser said bidders have contacted them from all over the country.

The live auction will be broadcast online as well as at their location in Pasco on Saturday.

The auction can be found at their website.