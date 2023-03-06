SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -Only six days after a crash in Sunnyside on I-82, Maurilio Danny Trejo is back at Yakima Valley College studying to become an X-Ray Technologist.
Trejo was in the hospital for multiple days after the crash but was joined often by friends and family according to one friend, Robbie Altar.
"He always had somebody there," said Altar. "That's just a test to the type of man that he's becoming today. It blew my mind just how much he's cared for."
Trejo's classmates at YVC felt his absence immediately after the accident, but he returned to class less than a week later.
"Everybody's spirits just kinda got lifted," said Altar. "I mean we're feeding off of that strength, if you will. It's very contagious."
Trejo's motivation for his future career inspires his classmates. Multiple classmates raved about his passion for his future that develops him into a better person.
One classmate, Jeremy Allgaier, has become close friends with Trejo, saying that his friend's motivation is what draws them together.
"When you meet someone that has the same mentality as you, that has the same drive as you, if not more drive to be frank, you just want to spend a lot of time with him," said Allgaier.
Allgaier has started a GoFundMe for his friend to cover medical expenses and other costs on the road to recovery.
Trejo's classmates reported that he's eager to get back to normal because, as they describe it, he's a stubborn fighter.
