CLE ELUM, Wash. -
The Cle Elum Post Office is open for parcel pick up only after a sewage pipe broke in September. The post office has been operating out of a United States Postal Service truck in the back of the post office.
Residents of Cle Elum at the post office told me they did not see a difference in mail service while the truck was the only place they could pick up mail.
Mike Bisom lives in Cle Elum and has been picking up his mail from the post office for years.
"For us it was a bit of a pain in the rear to go out back and pick up our mail. It's more convenient now," says Bisom. "But mainly I'm just thrilled for those guys not having to be back outside."
Bisom tells me the truck in the alley behind the post office had two large containers for storing mail and the truck is where the postal workers would sort it out for pick-up.
Bisom tells me the weather would make it difficult to get the mail some days.
"The people working at the post office, what they had to endure, it was pretty chilly here," says Bisom. "I think one day they had to close them down because it was below zero."
Residents in town told me they really admire the commitment of the postal workers. Some even offered empty buildings for the post office to work in during the winter, but Kim Frum told me that using a building for postal work that isn't owned by USPS is a donation.
"We can't take donations of that kind," says Frum. "Using that building is considered a donation."
Although the post office isn't fully open, Frum tells me all of the services offered by the post office are nearby.
"Until we get the retail part back up and running, the two closest retail locations are fairly close," says Frum. "One is in Cle Elum on Cleveland Ave and the other is in Roslyn on West Pennsylvania Avenue."
Frum tells me the Cle Elum Post Office is using the Ellensburg and Thorp offices for deliveries while people can pick up their mail in Cle Elum.
Bisom says the service has still been good despite the operations being spread out and weather impacting business hours.
"I didn't notice too much in the way of delay," says Bisom. "I still got everything."
The Cle Elum Post Office still has some repairs before it fully opens, but the employees and the people in Cle Elum are happy to be back inside the building.
