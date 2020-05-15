The requirement of safety plans for operating businesses provides for mitigating situations like these, which will continue to happen. Protocols must be in place to address staying home when sick, physical distancing, masking, increased hand-washing, and what steps a business will take if an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Establishments are not required to contact the IMT.
“We encourage businesses to coordinate with the IMT,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Any assistance the county provides us will increase our efficiency in responding if there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 that is associated with the establishment.” The Kittitas County Incident website has information available for businesses to complete a safety plan. Worksheets are available along with opportunities to request technical assistance. “We want businesses to plan for this right now, so we can continue to move forward.”
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.