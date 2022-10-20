CLE ELUM, Wash.-
The Cle Elum Pool Raise Project will receive $5 million in funding to bolster drought resilience and support fish migration.
The funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds that the Cle Elum project will receive are part of $210 million being allocated by the Biden Administration for Drought Resilience Projects across the west.
"By helping to increase the Yakima River Basin's water storage, this project will not only support fish habitats and migration-it will prevent further damage from the historic droughts plaguing communities across Washington state," Senator Patty Murray said in a press release when the funding was announced.
The Cle Elum Pool Raise Project will increase water storage capacity in the Cle Elum Reservoir. The project is part of a long-term ecosystem restoration plan in the Yakima River Basin that will support fish rearing and habitat, and complement salmon recovery efforts.
"This project is an important component of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, which will help the ecosystem and economy to be resilient to climate change in the future," said Urban Eberhart, Secretary Manager, Kittitas Reclamation District.
