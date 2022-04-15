Every year on the third Friday of April, National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day serves as a reminder to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Getting rid of them the right way can prevent misuse or abuse of drugs by others.
The Benton Franklin County Medical Society shared a full list of places to drop off prescriptions or other drugs:
- Connell City Hall, Lobby, 104 E Adams Street, Connell, WA, 99326, (509) 234-2701
- Kennewick Police Department, Lobby, 211 W 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA, 99336, (509) 585-4208
- Pasco Police Department, Lobby, 215 W Sylvester Street, Pasco, WA, 99301, (509) 545-3421
- Prosser Memorial Hospital, ER Lobby, 723 Memorial Street, Prosser, WA, 99350, (509) 786-2222
- Richland Police Department, Lobby, 871 George Washington Way, Richland, WA, 99352, (509) 942-7340
- Walgreens, Pharmacy, 5506 N Road 68, Pasco, WA, 99301, (509) 547-1789
- West Richland Police Department, 3805 W Van Giesen Street, West Richland, WA, 99353, (509) 967-3425
Other ways to dispose of drugs include:
