Prescription drugs

Every year on the third Friday of April, National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day serves as a reminder to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Getting rid of them the right way can prevent misuse or abuse of drugs by others.

The Benton Franklin County Medical Society shared a full list of places to drop off prescriptions or other drugs:

Other ways to dispose of drugs include:

