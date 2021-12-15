Clean up of Elk Meadows Bridge continues

Elk Meadows - Elk Meadows Bridge just a few miles West of Cle Elum collapsed on Monday leaving 11 people trapped on the north side of the bridge. This bridge is the only way in and out of the Elk Meadows neighborhood for cars.
A garbage truck was driving across the bridge when it collapsed, but it's unclear what caused the bridge to fall. The truck driver was inside but managed to get out without any serious injuries.
All but three homes have been evacuated with help from the Red Cross and Hope Source. When the bridge collapsed, it took down the water line leaving all 30 properties across the bridge without any water. Surrounding homes were also without water for a few hours.
Power lines had to be turned off to avoid danger during the clean up process. Inspector Chris Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the people remaining on the north side of the bridge have been given a generator and water to help them out. They were able to get these resources to them through an alternative route meant for ATVs.
He added the Homeowners Association informed him that it could take months to get another permanent bridge up, meaning people living there will have to make some changes.
"Well they're going to have to find alternatives, either they're going to establish a way for themselves to get supplies if they want to stay on the north side of the river or they're going to have to find another place to be," Whitsett said.
He added if people want to help the people affected they should support the Red Cross and Hope Source.
On December 14, cleanup crews worked to get the garbage truck out of the Yakima River flowing underneath the now collapsed bridge. On December 15, the crews pulled the submerged part of the bridge out of the water.
It took a crew of several men and the sheriff's office had a water rescue driver on standby in case any workers fell into the river.
"It will be pretty slow today," Whitsett said.
It took a few hours for the crews to get the bridge out of the water and then a few more to position beams across the remaining part of the bridge to act as a temporary walking path.
According to Kittitas Public Works, private bridges like Elk Meadows aren't required to be inspected every two years like county bridges are. According to their records, the bridge was built sometime between 1963 and 1965. The last time the bridge was inspected by them was after a flood in 1998.
They don't know if the bridge had been inspected by someone else since then, but it is unclear if it was the bridge's age or the garbage truck's weight that caused it to collapse. The cause is still under investigation.