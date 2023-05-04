WASHINGTON- Boating season is underway as spring temperatures are at high levels, but the Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters to protect the waters by cleaning the vessel before putting it into the water.
Cleaning, draining and drying a boat can help prevent clogging pipes and systems in plants, dams, utilities and hatcheries. Invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels spread quickly and can cause significant damage to the environment.
WDFW checked almost 52,000 vessels in 2022 and caught 871 cases of noxious weeds that could have harmed Washington waters. Keeping bodies of water safe has been successful to this point, but it doesn't take much to contaminate the water.
“Invasive mussels haven’t taken hold in Washington yet, and the Columbia River is the last major United States river that has not been impacted," said WDFW aquatic invasive species enforcement Captain Eric Anderson. "But it only takes one boat to ruin that."
WDFW reminds boaters that the law requires vessels to be checked when transporting boats on the road and everything from powerboats to paddleboards need to be checked.
Stations are situated near the Washington/Idaho border, Cle Elum, Tri-Cities and Port of Clarkston.
It is advised to clean, drain and dry boats after leaving the water and remove plants, algae or mud that may find its way onto the boat.
“Cleaning your boat, kayak or other watercraft now could mean less money spent later to eradicate invasive species that take hold,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator for the Washington Invasive Species Council. “If we prevent them from establishing in Washington, then they won’t harm our native fish, restrict our recreation, or damage our shipping, hydropower, flood control and irrigation industries.”
