Clearwater Ave closed, SWAT and police respond to apartments

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A heavy police presence has been confirmed around Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. SWAT is on scene along with Richland, Kennewick and Pasco police departments.
Westbound Clearwater is closed from Edison to Irving Place, with no estimated time for reopening. Drivers can only head South on Edison around Clearwater.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
