OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5538 has been signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee to help retired nurses return to healthcare work.
The bill changes eligibility of the Public Employees Retirement System and the Public Safety Employees Retirement System's retirement benefits to anyone who helps with the workforce shortage. Before this bill, no one would receive retirement benefits if they worked over 867 hours in a year.
The bill takes place immediately with an emergency clause written in to bypass a waiting period.
“We are facing a critical healthcare workforce shortage and there are retired nurses who want to help," said Senator Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver), the sponsor of the bill. "We should not be penalizing them for stepping up to ensure patients are receiving care."
The change will be active until June 2026, allowing retired employees to work up to 1,040 hours in state agencies.
