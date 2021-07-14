OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee and other state leaders from the Department of Health, Department of Ecology and Department of Agriculture discussed why this heat wave with record breaking triple-digits was so historical, and what caused it. The answer: climate change.
"This is the summer of climate change." said Governor Inslee.
Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said that although we had much snow this winter, we had the driest spring since 1985. The extreme heat also melted the snow packs. We also received 6 inches of rain when normally it is about 11 inches. Bond said this was a huge difference as much as losing 2/3 of the rain we've had in past decades.
"This is proof how our climate is changing and that it's affecting everything in our lives and around us." said Bond.
Washington lost 91 Washingtonians to this heat wave. A figure that Lauren Jenks from the Department of Health says is a global health problem.
"Imagine your kids not being able to go outside and play because of how hot it is?" said Inslee.
The agricultural industry reported a significant loss in crops due to the extreme heat. One example is berry crops - raspberries were cut by 50%. Shellfish harvesting was lost at about 90%, as most shellfish were unhealthy or cooked by the low tide of water and the scorching hot sun. Livestock have also been suffering as the grazing lands and cattle hay are some of the driest its ever been. The wheat and pasture conditions have also had the worst conditions in 20 years.
"There are not enough cooling centers to save you from this climate change. Our common foe for all of these issues affected by the heat is climate change. And that's who we need to fight." said Inlsee.
Department of Ecology Laura Watson said that today state leaders were declaring a drought emergency. This would then allow temporary transfers of water rights and helping public entities be sufficient in water supply.
"This is not political. This is science and this is our climate. It is happening all around us." said Jenks.
State leaders are working with the Office of Financial Management to discover how to distribute funds and resources while meeting with local communities to see what resources they need to survive the affects of climate change. They will also be reassessing the municipal and community water supply.
"Climate change is not an abstract concept. It is here and now," said Climatologist Nick Bond.
"We can not keep putting Band-Aids on climate change. The way we keep this from getting worse is by addressing the issue at the root." said Inslee.
Some ways to help climate change is through buying energy efficient merchandise, not wasting water, taking shorter showers, not wasting food, pulling the plugs in outlets, and trying not to use your car as much.
