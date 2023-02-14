UMATILLA, Ore.-
The HOME (Healthy Oregon Modernization East) Collaborative Group, led by staff at Umatilla Public Health is bringing a family friendly movie night & education opportunity to participating eastern Oregon communities.
The family friendly movie night will feature the Disney film Wall-E and will include a meal, game show style games with a public health theme plus special raffles. All events are FREE and open to the public according to a Umatilla County press release announcing the events.
The public health departments of the HOME Collaborative are in Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker, Malheur, Harney, Lake, and Wheeler counties.
Dates, times and locations of events:
- Morrow County- Friday February 17, 2023 @ 5:00PM- Sage Center.
- Baker County- Friday February 24, 2023 @ 5:00PM- Churchill School.
- Malheur County- Friday March 3, 2023 @6:00PM- Four Rivers Cultural Center.
- Harney County- Friday March 10, 2023 @ 5:00PM- Harney County Fairgrounds.
- Lake County- Saturday March 11, 2023 @ 5:00PM- Alger Theater.
- Wheeler County- Friday March 17, 2023 @ 5:00PM- Wheeler High School.
- Umatilla County- Friday April 7, 2023 @5:00PM- The Vert Auditorium.
- Union County- Friday April 21, 2023 @5:00PM- Cook Memorial Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.