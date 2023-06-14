Fire crews responded to several wildfires throughout the region on June 13. Some fires are contained and some are still actively burning.

HAT ROCK FIRE: Fire crews continue to fight the fire that has now burned over 10,000 acres in Oregon. Evacuation orders have been lifted and US 730 is reopened according to TripCheck.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District 1 was the first agency to respond.

The fire spread quickly due to high winds and fire crews from Boardman, Irrigon, Echo and Umatilla also responded, as did Oregon state agencies.

The fire also spread into Walla Walla County in Washington and was contained to 1,200 acres according to Walla Walla Fire District 6.

HOVER FIRE: The fire near Hover and Meals Rd in Finley has burned about 1,000 acres and is currently 50% contained according to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1.

YAKITAT RD FIRE: A fire near Yakitat and Gibbon Rd started around 4:30 p.m. on June 13. Crews from Benton City, Prosser, Kennewick and Franklin County responded to the fire.

Multiple homes were threatened by the fire that has burned 6,000 acres and is currently 25% contained according to Benton County Fire District 1.

RUPPERT RD FIRE: The fire has now burned 150 acres and is 25% contained according to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1.

Evacuation orders have been lifted and no injuries were reported in the fire.