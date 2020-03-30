SNOWQUALMIE, WA - I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Eastbound -Travel Alert-
Eastbound I-90 is closed at MP 47 Denny Creek, 5 miles west of the summit, due to vehicle spin-outs blocking the roadway near MP 52 at the summit. An estimated time to open eastbound traffic is unknown.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.