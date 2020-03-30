I-90 2020-03-30
 
 
SNOWQUALMIE, WA - I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Eastbound -Travel Alert-
 
Eastbound I-90 is closed at MP 47 Denny Creek, 5 miles west of the summit, due to vehicle spin-outs blocking the roadway near MP 52 at the summit. An estimated time to open eastbound traffic is unknown.
 
 

