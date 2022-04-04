Clothesline Project is spreading awareness about child abuse prevention & sexual assault awareness month in April

RICHLAND, WA - April is child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness month. The clothesline project displays t-shirts that are decorated by survivors and others.
This line of clothing demonstrates their support through artwork.
According to The Support Advocacy resource Center in Richland, each t-shirt tells a story of how violence has impacted the person who created the shirt's life.
The clothesline project display will be up through April 4 - 15.
The display is supposed to remind people how often violence occurs and the effects the abuse has on the victim, their family, and their community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.