Clothesline Project is spreading awareness about child abuse prevention & sexual assault awareness month in April

RICHLAND, WA - April is child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness month. The clothesline project displays t-shirts that are decorated by survivors and others.

This line of clothing demonstrates their support through artwork.

According to The Support Advocacy resource Center in Richland, each t-shirt tells a story of how violence has impacted the person who created the shirt's life.

The clothesline project display will be up through April 4 - 15.

The display is supposed to remind people how often violence occurs and the effects the abuse has on the victim, their family, and their community.