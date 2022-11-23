PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23.
When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court.
According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court Street was closed to traffic from 18th Street to 20th, as they put the fire out.
Court Street reopened around 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
