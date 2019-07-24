WASHINGTON - From 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Washington experienced over 28,000 cloud flashes and over 3,000 lightning strikes. This is according to the US National Weather Service Spokane Washington Facebook page.
The page shares two maps that illustrate the locations of the 28,630 cloud flashes and the 3,499 "cloud to ground strikes."
These numbers all took place in a 24-hour period, starting at 5 a.m. on July 23 and ending at 5 a.m. on July 24.
The page sources the data from Earth Networks Total Lightning Network (ENTLN).