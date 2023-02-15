YAKIMA, Wash.- The late, local legend Carol A. Finney will continue to live on at Eisenhower High School. In addition to her name on the softball field, the coach of 21 years started an endowment to financially support the teams.
The Parker Youth & Sports Foundation awarded the first distribution of $9,500 to the school on Valentines Day. Eisenhower will receive a tenth of Finney's total estate, totaling $237,000.
Ike administration and softball staff will assign the funds every year in areas that will benefit the fast and slow pitch softball programs. Money can be used for field improvements, player development or any expense not covered by the Yakima School District.
First-year head coach, Paige West, was part of the committee that accepted the endowment from Parker Youth. She says this extra fund will open more opportunities for her to help her team.
"A big thing with coaching is you have so many ideas, and so many things you want to do for your girls, but you can't quite find the funds to do it, or the opportunity to do it," said Coach West. "With this endowment, we have that for the rest of the program's history."
West spent her high school years playing softball as a Cadet, and always knew the impact Finney had on the school.
Carol Finney spent 33 years working for Eisenhower, 21 as the softball coach, as well as a basketball and volleyball official. Finney was also responsible for starting many of the girls' teams at Ike.
"I couldn't believe the generosity of Coach Finney and her legacy will continue to live on here," said West. "I'm going to make sure all these girls know about her and who she was and what she did for them."
"It was Eisenhower where she really made her mark," said Parker Youth and Sports Foundation Vice President, Nancy Leahy. "Over those 33 years, she coached all of the girls' sports and in fact started many of the girls' sports."
Coach West says this year's endowment will go to fund a youth clinic this spring. In previous years, there would be a small fee to pay for a day of softball with the high school team, but thanks to the endowment, this year's clinic can be free of charge.
